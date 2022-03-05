Australia Exports – Insecticides, Rodenticides Prds.& Disinfectants

Exports – Insecticides, Rodenticides Prds.& Disinfectants in Australia increased to 26 AUD Million in January from 19 AUD Million in December of 2021. Exports – Insecticides, Rodenticides Prds.& Disinf in Australia averaged 9.59 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 29 AUD Million in June of 2020 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Insecticides, Rodenticides Prds.& Disi.

