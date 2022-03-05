Australia Exports – Instr.&Appl., Nes, For Med., Surg, Dental Etc Purposes

Exports – Instr.&Appl., Nes, For Med., Surg, Dental Etc Purposes in Australia decreased to 133 AUD Million in January from 157 AUD Million in December of 2021. Exports – Instr.&Appl., Nes, For Med., Surg, Denta in Australia averaged 62.26 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 191 AUD Million in July of 2021 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Instr.&appl., Nes, For Med., Surg, Den.

