Australia Exports – Internal Combustion Piston Engines & Parts, Nes

Exports – Internal Combustion Piston Engines & Parts, Nes in Australia remained unchanged at 24 AUD Million in February from 24 AUD Million in January of 2022. Exports – Internal Combustion Piston Engines & Par in Australia averaged 40.78 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 91 AUD Million in December of 2007 and a record low of 12 AUD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Internal Combustion Piston Engines & P.

