Australia Exports – Iron & Steel Bars, Rods, Angles, Shapes & Sections

Exports – Iron & Steel Bars, Rods, Angles, Shapes & Sections in Australia increased to 12 AUD Million in February from 9 AUD Million in January of 2022. Exports – Iron & Steel Bars, Rods, Angles, Shapes in Australia averaged 10.35 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 25 AUD Million in March of 1996 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Iron & Steel Bars, Rods, Angles, Shape.

