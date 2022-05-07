Australia Exports – Leather – Leather Manufactures – And Dressed Furskins

Exports – Leather – Leather Manufactures – And Dressed Furskins in Australia decreased to 13 AUD Million in March from 14 AUD Million in February of 2022. Exports – Leather – Leather Manufactures – And Dre in Australia averaged 26.58 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 67 AUD Million in August of 2002 and a record low of 6 AUD Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Leather – Leather Manufactures – And D.

