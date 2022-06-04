Australia Exports – Lime, Cement And Fabricated Construction Materials

Exports – Lime, Cement And Fabricated Construction Materials in Australia decreased to 9 AUD Million in April from 13 AUD Million in March of 2022. Exports – Lime, Cement And Fabricated Construction in Australia averaged 2.30 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 13 AUD Million in March of 2022 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Lime, Cement And Fabricated Constructi.

