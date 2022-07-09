Australia Exports – Machine Tools For Wrkg Metal, Metal Carbides, Cermets

Exports – Machine Tools For Wrkg Metal, Metal Carbides, Cermets in Australia increased to 3 AUD Million in May from 1 AUD Million in April of 2022. Exports – Machine Tools For Wrkg Metal, Metal Carb in Australia averaged 1.68 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 12 AUD Million in June of 2018 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Machine Tools For Wrkg Metal, Metal Ca.

