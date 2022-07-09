Australia Exports – Machine Tools Working By Removing Metal Or Other Matl

Exports – Machine Tools Working By Removing Metal Or Other Matl in Australia increased to 13 AUD Million in May from 11 AUD Million in April of 2022. Exports – Machine Tools Working By Removing Metal in Australia averaged 5.54 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 28 AUD Million in December of 2000 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in March of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Machine Tools Working By Removing Meta.

