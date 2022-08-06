Australia Exports – Made-Up Articles, Wholly Or Chiefly Of Tex. Materials

Exports – Made-Up Articles, Wholly Or Chiefly Of Tex. Materials in Australia remained unchanged at 8 AUD Million in June from 8 AUD Million in May of 2022. Exports – Made-Up Articles, Wholly Or Chiefly Of T in Australia averaged 5.01 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 16 AUD Million in July of 2021 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Made-up Articles, Wholly Or Chiefly Of.

