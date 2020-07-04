Exports of Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives in Australia decreased to 4 AUD Million in May from 6 AUD Million in April of 2020. Exports of Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives in Australia averaged 2.40 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 20 AUD Million in June of 1999 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Carboxylic Acids And Their Derivatives.

Read Full Story