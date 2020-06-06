Exports of Cereals and Cereal Preparations in Australia increased to 691 AUD Million in April from 644 AUD Million in March of 2020. Exports of Cereals and Cereal Preparations in Australia averaged 465.26 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1064 AUD Million in March of 2014 and a record low of 119 AUD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cereals And Cereal Preparations.

