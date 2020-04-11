Exports of Clothing Accessories of Textile Fabrics in Australia remained unchanged at 2 AUD Million in February from 2 AUD Million in January of 2020. Exports of Clothing Accessories of Textile Fabrics in Australia averaged 2.33 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 14 AUD Million in July of 2002 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Clothing Accessories of Textile Fabrics.

