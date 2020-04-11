Exports of Coal – Coke and Briquettes in Australia decreased to 4380 AUD Million in February from 4759 AUD Million in January of 2020. Exports of Coal – Coke and Briquettes in Australia averaged 2026.82 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 6527 AUD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 291 AUD Million in June of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Coal – Coke And Briquettes (fob).

Read Full Story