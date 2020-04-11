Australia Exports of Coal Coke & Briquettes

Exports of – Coal, Coke & Briquettes in Australia decreased to 4010 AUD Million in February from 4419 AUD Million in January of 2020. Exports of – Coal, Coke & Briquettes in Australia averaged 1405.60 AUD Million from 1971 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 6554 AUD Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 17 AUD Million in August of 1971. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Fob – Coal, Coke & Briquettes.

