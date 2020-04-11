Exports of Coffee & Coffee Substitutes in Australia increased to 7 AUD Million in February from 5 AUD Million in January of 2020. Exports of Coffee & Coffee Substitutes in Australia averaged 3.71 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 10 AUD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Coffee & Coffee Substitutes.

