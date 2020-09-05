Exports of Copper in Australia decreased to 243 AUD Million in July from 305 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Copper in Australia averaged 168.90 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 428 AUD Million in December of 2014 and a record low of 14 AUD Million in August of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Copper.

