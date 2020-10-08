Exports of Crude Animal and Vegetable Materials in Australia decreased to 45 AUD Million in July from 53 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Crude Animal and Vegetable Materials in Australia averaged 23.49 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 62 AUD Million in June of 2016 and a record low of 7 AUD Million in June of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crude Animal And Vegetable Materials.

