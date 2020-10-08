Exports of Crude Animal Materials, Nes in Australia decreased to 26 AUD Million in July from 32 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Crude Animal Materials, Nes in Australia averaged 12.26 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 42 AUD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in June of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crude Animal Materials, Nes.

