Exports of Crude Fertilizers in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in July from 1 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Crude Fertilizers in Australia averaged 0.41 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3 AUD Million in September of 2000 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crude Fertilizers.

