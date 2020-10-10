Exports of Crude Rubber in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in August from 1 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports of Crude Rubber in Australia averaged 1 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7 AUD Million in January of 1989 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in May of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crude Rubber.

