Exports of Crude Vegetable Materials, Nes in Australia increased to 23 AUD Million in August from 19 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports of Crude Vegetable Materials, Nes in Australia averaged 11.29 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 41 AUD Million in June of 2016 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crude Vegetable Materials, Nes.

Read Full Story