Exports of Cutlery in Australia decreased to 1 AUD Million in August from 2 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports of Cutlery in Australia averaged 1.72 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5 AUD Million in November of 2006 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cutlery.
