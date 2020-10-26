Exports of Diary Products and Birds Eggs in Australia increased to 211 AUD Million in August from 187 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports of Diary Products and Birds Eggs in Australia averaged 168.22 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 344 AUD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 22 AUD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Diary Products And Birds Eggs.

