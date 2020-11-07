Exports of Edible Products & Preparations, Nes in Australia increased to 202 AUD Million in September from 189 AUD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Edible Products & Preparations, Nes in Australia averaged 63.02 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 308 AUD Million in August of 2017 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Edible Products & Preparations, Nes.

