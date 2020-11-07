Exports of Electrical Machinery & Apparatus, Nes in Australia decreased to 42 AUD Million in September from 43 AUD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Electrical Machinery & Apparatus, Nes in Australia averaged 30.45 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 71 AUD Million in December of 2004 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Electrical Machinery & Apparatus, Nes.

