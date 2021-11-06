Exports of Furniture and Parts Thereof in Australia decreased to 15 AUD Million in September from 16 AUD Million in August of 2021. Exports of Furniture and Parts Thereof in Australia averaged 9 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 18 AUD Million in March of 2002 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Furniture And Parts Thereof.

