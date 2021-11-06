Exports of Furskins in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in September from 0 AUD Million in August of 2021. Exports of Furskins in Australia averaged 0.75 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 6 AUD Million in May of 1997 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Furskins.

