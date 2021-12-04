Exports of Gas – Natural and Manufactured in Australia increased to 5719 AUD Million in October from 5015 AUD Million in September of 2021. Exports of Gas – Natural and Manufactured in Australia averaged 921.48 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 5719 AUD Million in October of 2021 and a record low of 7 AUD Million in October of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Gas – Natural And Manufactured.

