Australia Exports of General Merchandise

Exports of – General Merchandise in Australia decreased to 36074 AUD Million in October from 38564 AUD Million in September of 2021. Exports of – General Merchandise in Australia averaged 9498.72 AUD Million from 1971 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 41281 AUD Million in August of 2021 and a record low of 355 AUD Million in October of 1971. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Fob – General Merchandise.

