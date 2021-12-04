Exports of Glass in Australia decreased to 3 AUD Million in October from 4 AUD Million in September of 2021. Exports of Glass in Australia averaged 8.13 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 21 AUD Million in August of 2000 and a record low of 2 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Glass.

