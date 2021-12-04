Exports of Glassware in Australia increased to 4 AUD Million in October from 3 AUD Million in September of 2021. Exports of Glassware in Australia averaged 3.06 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 10 AUD Million in March of 2010 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Glassware.

