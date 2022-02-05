Exports of Hides – Skins and Furskins – Raw in Australia decreased to 55 AUD Million in December from 58 AUD Million in November of 2021. Exports of Hides – Skins and Furskins – Raw in Australia averaged 53.25 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 103 AUD Million in July of 2013 and a record low of 19 AUD Million in June of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Hides – Skins And Furskins – Raw.
