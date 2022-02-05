Exports of Household Equipment of Base Metal, Nes in Australia remained unchanged at 3 AUD Million in December from 3 AUD Million in November of 2021. Exports of Household Equipment of Base Metal, Nes in Australia averaged 2.95 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 8 AUD Million in March of 2000 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Household Equipment of Base Metal, Nes.

