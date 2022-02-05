Exports of Hydrocarbons & Their Derivatives, Nes in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in December from 0 AUD Million in November of 2021. Exports of Hydrocarbons & Their Derivatives, Nes in Australia averaged 1.19 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 11 AUD Million in January of 1988 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Hydrocarbons & Their Derivatives, Nes.
