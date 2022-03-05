Exports of Inorg. Chem. Confidentialised in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in January from 0 AUD Million in December of 2021. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Inorg. Chem. Confidentialised.
