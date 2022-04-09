Exports of Iron Ore & Concentrates in Australia decreased to 9432 AUD Million in February from 10122 AUD Million in January of 2022. Exports of Iron Ore & Concentrates in Australia averaged 2630.77 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 17637 AUD Million in June of 2021 and a record low of 108 AUD Million in December of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Iron Ore & Concentrates.

