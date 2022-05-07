Exports of Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics in Australia increased to 1 AUD Million in March from 0 AUD Million in February of 2022. Exports of Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics in Australia averaged 1.90 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 7 AUD Million in November of 2000 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Knitted Or Crocheted Fabrics.

