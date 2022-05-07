Exports of Lead in Australia decreased to 58 AUD Million in March from 63 AUD Million in February of 2022. Exports of Lead in Australia averaged 52.89 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 172 AUD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in December of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Lead.

