Exports of Leather in Australia decreased to 11 AUD Million in March from 12 AUD Million in February of 2022. Exports of Leather in Australia averaged 25.06 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 64 AUD Million in August of 2002 and a record low of 4 AUD Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Leather.

