Exports of Lighting Fixtures & Fittings, Nes in Australia increased to 12 AUD Million in April from 11 AUD Million in March of 2022. Exports of Lighting Fixtures & Fittings, Nes in Australia averaged 5.06 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 15 AUD Million in September of 2021 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Lighting Fixtures & Fittings, Nes.

Read Full Story