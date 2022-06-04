Exports of Lignite Or Peat Coal, Coke & Semi Coke in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in April from 0 AUD Million in March of 2022. Exports of Lignite Or Peat Coal, Coke & Semi Coke in Australia averaged 6.79 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 45 AUD Million in December of 2011 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Lignite Or Peat Coal, Coke & Semi Coke.

