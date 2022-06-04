Exports of Lignite & Peat Briquettes in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in April from 0 AUD Million in March of 2022. Exports of Lignite & Peat Briquettes in Australia averaged 0.15 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 3 AUD Million in November of 1991 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Lignite & Peat Briquettes.
