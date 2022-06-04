Exports of Liquefied Propane & Butane in Australia decreased to 139 AUD Million in April from 153 AUD Million in March of 2022. Exports of Liquefied Propane & Butane in Australia averaged 60.19 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 233 AUD Million in March of 2021 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in September of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Liquefied Propane & Butane.
