Exports of Maize (excl. Sweet Corn) Unmilled in Australia increased to 12 AUD Million in June from 2 AUD Million in May of 2022. Exports of Maize (excl. Sweet Corn) Unmilled in Australia averaged 1.19 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 12 AUD Million in June of 2022 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Maize (excl. Sweet Corn) Unmilled.

