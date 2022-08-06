Exports of Manufactured Goods in Australia increased to 1963 AUD Million in June from 1679 AUD Million in May of 2022. Exports of Manufactured Goods in Australia averaged 1056.35 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 1963 AUD Million in June of 2022 and a record low of 311 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Manufactured Goods.

