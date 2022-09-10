Exports of Manufactures of Base Metal, Nes in Australia increased to 56 AUD Million in July from 51 AUD Million in June of 2022. Exports of Manufactures of Base Metal, Nes in Australia averaged 31.25 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 57 AUD Million in August of 2019 and a record low of 7 AUD Million in January of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Manufactures of Base Metal, Nes.

