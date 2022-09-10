Exports of Manufactures of Metals in Australia increased to 129 AUD Million in July from 120 AUD Million in June of 2022. Exports of Manufactures of Metals in Australia averaged 73.29 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 130 AUD Million in August of 2019 and a record low of 18 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Manufactures of Metals.

