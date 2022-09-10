Exports of Manufd Tobacco in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in July from 1 AUD Million in June of 2022. Exports of Manufd Tobacco in Australia averaged 5.28 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 17 AUD Million in December of 2008 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Manufd Tobacco.

Read Full Story