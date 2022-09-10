Exports of Margarine & Shortening in Australia decreased to 13 AUD Million in July from 16 AUD Million in June of 2022. Exports of Margarine & Shortening in Australia averaged 6.81 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 16 AUD Million in June of 2020 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in October of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Margarine & Shortening.

