Exports of Sanitary, Plumbing & Heating Fixtures in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in August from 1 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Sanitary, Plumbing & Heating Fixtures in Australia averaged 1.16 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7 AUD Million in February of 2015 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Sanitary, Plumbing & Heating Fixtures.

